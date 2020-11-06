2020 Silver Slugger Award: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among Winners

Major League Baseball has its 2020 Silver Slugger winners.

The best players from each position from the American and National League were announced Thursday night on MLB Network.

Mookie Betts picked up even more hardware after winning another World Series ring and a Gold Glove. He was awarded his fourth Silver Slugger, while Mike Trout picked up his eighth (!).

Here is the full list of winners from each league:

American League

First base: José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop: J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners

Third base: José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

Outfielders: Eloy Jiménez, Chicago White Sox, Mike Trout, Los Angles Angels, Teoscar Hernández, Toronto Blue Jays

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

National League

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second base: Donovan Solano, San Francisco Giants

Shortstop: Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Outfielders: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves, Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Catcher: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

