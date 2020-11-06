2020 Silver Slugger Award: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among Winners

Major League Baseball has its 2020 Silver Slugger winners.
The best players from each position from the American and National League were announced Thursday night on MLB Network.
Mookie Betts picked up even more hardware after winning another World Series ring and a Gold Glove. He was awarded his fourth Silver Slugger, while Mike Trout picked up his eighth (!).
Here is the full list of winners from each league:
American League
First base: José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Second base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Shortstop: J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners
Third base: José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
Outfielders: Eloy Jiménez, Chicago White Sox, Mike Trout, Los Angles Angels, Teoscar Hernández, Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
National League
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second base: Donovan Solano, San Francisco Giants
Shortstop: Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres
Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Outfielders: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves, Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Catcher: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves