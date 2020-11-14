49ers’ John Lynch Emphatically Throws Support Behind Jimmy Garoppolo

If John Lynch really wanted to be non-committal about Jimmy Garoppolo, he could.

So far though, he hasn’t.

The San Francisco 49ers have the opportunity to move on from the quarterback this offseason with relative ease due to how his contract is constructed. And speculation that they were preparing to part ramped up when general manager John Lynch was spotted scouting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

But Lynch asserts that has nothing to do with Garoppolo, who currently is injured. In fact, Lynch took it a step further by once again throwing his support behind the signal-caller.

“I think the elephant in the room, everyone wants to know about Jimmy,” Lynch said on an appearance on KNBR. “We’re a better football team when he’s out there. We win a lot of games when he’s out there, we’ve struggled to win without him. People can try and pick his game apart. I do believe a lot of this year, Jimmy probably hasn’t played up to his standard. I think a lot of that, he’s been somewhat compromised with his health since he had that high ankle in the New York Jets game. Think about prior to the ankle injury in that game, I believe he was 12-of-14, he was our player of the game. We have a lot of belief in Jimmy.”

While Garoppolo is a fine enough quarterback, he’s effectively just a game manager. If the 49ers really wanted to find a playmaking quarterback and bolster that position, they could.

But for now, it sounds like they are plenty content with their quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images