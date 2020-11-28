49ers Must Find New Home For Games, Practices With County’s New COVID-19 Policy

The year 2020 is not the San Francisco 49ers’ jam.

Just a season after making it to the Super Bowl, the Niners find themselves 4-6 as result of a plentiful variety of injuries, not to mention positive COVID-19 tests entering Week 12.

And when it rains, it pours, because it looks like the team will have to scramble to find a place to play and practice the next few weeks.

Santa Clara County, home to the Levi’s Stadium, announced Saturday it will pause contact sports for the next three weeks in a press release.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the statement read.

This order goes into effect Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m.

San Francisco travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday, but is home against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team in the following two weeks, which will have to be relocated.

