Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard Already Playing Board Games With Grant Williams

We know Grant Williams loves board games, so it’s no surprise he’s already got the new kids on the team joining him for a little friendly competition.

Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard were selected by the Boston Celtics in this year’s NBA Draft, and quickly are getting acclimated with their new team.

“We’ve been hanging out with Grant and Carsen (Edwards),” Pritchard said Tuesday, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Grant has us playing some board games and stuff like that. He acts like he’s been winning. He has not. So, for the media aspect of all that, he has not won much. But it’s been fun. Just looking forward to meeting all the guys and getting to know everybody.”

At least Williams is finding people to play with, which seemed to be a problem back in February.

But aside from indulging in board games, the two newest members of the C’s are just happy to be in Boston.

“It’s been fun so far just being able to come in and learn from the greats and learn from people who have been doing this a very long time,” Nesmith said, via Westerholm. “It’s been a lot of fun just being able to come in and get better every day.”

Pritchard echoed those sentiments.

“It’s definitely been an exciting time,” he said. “I’ve been starting workouts and getting going but just trying to be a sponge and soak everything up and get ready for the season. Obviously it starts really quickly, so just trying to learn fast and get going.’

It certainly will be fun to see these two on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images