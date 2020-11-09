Adam Gase Explains How Cam Newton Can Make Things ‘Really Scary’ For Jets

The New York Jets apparently aren’t putting much stock in Cam Newton’s recent stretch of poor play.

After shining in his first two games with the Patriots, Newton has experienced a sharp descent back down to earth. New England’s starting quarterback hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3 and has tossed six interceptions over his last four games.

Still, the Jets are well aware of the matchup nightmare Newton can be when he’s rolling. New York head coach Adam Gase last week explained how the 2015 NFL MVP can put Gang Green in a world of hurt.

“It’s really been problematic for other teams when he’s run the ball,” Gase said, per the New York Post. “They’re doing the zone-read stuff. When he’s pulling it down and scrambling and creating first downs that way, that’s been problematic. He’s hit some good throws in some tight windows. I think it’s just we have to make sure that he doesn’t get in a great rhythm. That’s the last thing you want to have happen with him.

“I’ve played him a few times in the past when he was at Carolina. I’ve seen him get really hot, and that’s the last thing you need. If he gets in a great rhythm, that’s when it gets really scary.”

Even against the lowly Jets, the Patriots might need Newton to get really hot if they want to get back in the win column Monday night. New England will be fairly shorthanded in Week 9, highlighted by the absences of four typical starters.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images