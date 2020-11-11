Adam Gase (Kind Of) Explains Why Jets Didn’t Ice Patriots’ Nick Folk

With the game in the balance Monday night, the New York Jets elected to stray from the norm.

A 20-yard pass from Cam Newton to Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter put the New England Patriots in position to attempt a game-winning field goal. With one timeout available for the Jets, seemingly everyone expected Adam Gase to ice Nick Folk and give the Patriots kicker extra time to think about the high-pressure boot at MetLife Stadium.

New York, however, elected to keep the timeout in its pocket. Folk stepped up, drilled a 51-yarder and handed the Patriots a 30-27 win, which dropped the Jets to 0-9 on the season.

Sow, why didn’t Gase and Co. try to ice Folk? New York’s head coach didn’t offer much of an answer Tuesday.

Gase on why he didn't use a timeout to ice the kicker: Well, he really didn't give a sound explanation. They just decided to "let it ride." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 10, 2020

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has his own theory as to why Folk wasn’t iced. Greenberg, a diehard Jets fan, jokingly (or maybe not) suggested New York wanted to stay on track to garner the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, which most expect will be used on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Regardless, it’s almost become impressive how the Jets have found ways to lose games this season.

