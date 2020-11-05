Adam Gase Relays Interesting Conversations With Bill Belichick

Despite being intradivision rivals, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase have developed a relationship over the last two years.

It started when Gase was fired as Miami Dolphins head coach after the 2018 season.

“After I left Miami, he called me and we had a discussion about that ending and seeing what I was going to do moving forward,” Gase said. “That was kind of the starting point there. We just had a conversation to kind of just see what my next steps were going to be.

“I was very appreciative. Not ever having a conversation (with Belichick) except for after games, which were usually short when I was in Miami, to be able to have a conversation with him and kind of hear his experiences and how to go about things moving forward, he didn’t have to go out of his way to do that. I thought that was somebody that was great for me to hear from.”

Gase started his coaching career working under former Belichick assistant and good friend Nick Saban at Michigan State and LSU. Gase also was wide receivers coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010 when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was head coach.

Gase said he’s talked with Belichick at the NFL Scouting Combine over the last two years.

“I always try to listen as much as possible because I know there’s a lot of wisdom in things that he says,” Gase said. “And things that he’s always talked about when I’ve been around have been very helpful just as a professional growth-type deal for me.

“At the same time, I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody. Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things he’s experienced in his life. He’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear. When you’re around him and Matt Patricia, those two guys together are funny to be around.”

The Patriots and Jets face off Monday night.

It’s interesting to hear that Belichick checked in on Gase after the 2018 season. The Patriots were looking for a wide receiver coach at the time after Chad O’Shea left to become the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator.

