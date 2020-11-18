Al Horford’s Siblings Take Digs At 76ers Fans, Call Weird Celtics Twitter ‘Legendary’

It seems like a win-win situation.

By reportedly dealing Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers managed to get his enormous contract off their books ahead of the 2020-21 season.

And for Horford, he gets the heck out of Philadelphia.

After leaving the Boston Celtics and signing a four-year, $109 million deal to join the Sixers ahead of the 2019-20 season, Horford never seemed to fit in with their lineup.

He was underutilized and under appreciated, especially relative to how beloved he was during his time in Boston. And to make the situation more unfortunate, the center was one piece that really could have helped the Celtics get past the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and many Boston fans wish he never left.

It’s OK, though. Sixers fans may never have embraced Horford, but he’s still laughing all the way to the bank. A bank far, far away from Philadelphia.

And on his way out, Horford’s younger brother, Josh, provided one final parting dig to Sixers fans while hyping up weird Celtics Twitter.

I can’t lie, It was tough going from the legendary Weird Celtics Twitter to cry baby Sixers Twitter — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) November 18, 2020

Of course, Horford’s wonderfully outspoken sister, Anna, also didn’t shy away from throwing shade at Sixers fans, either. This was no surprise, but you love to see it.

“… The most miserable fans in the NBA,” she Tweeted. (Fair warning, some of the nasty messages Anna attached that she received from fans in Philly used NSFW language.)

Philly hated us because we never hated on Boston. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 18, 2020

We’re happy that the Sixers chapter of Horford’s career is over, for his sake. Philadelphia didn’t deserve himB, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images