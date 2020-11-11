Alex Cora Gives Confident Response Regarding Potential Blowblack In 2021

Alex Cora officially is back.

The Boston Red Sox introduced their new manager Tuesday at Fenway Park. Cora, as you surely know, was suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Major League Baseball fans saw Astros batters get hit — a lot — during summer camp and the 2019 season. Opposing fan bases also booed Houston relentlessly.

And now that Cora is back on the bench for Boston, it’s fair to wonder if he’s worried about any potential blowback from those opposing fan bases when the 20201 campaign begins.

“If I didn’t feel prepared for what’s coming, I probably would have declined the phone call,” he told reporters.

Of course, that also depends on if fans will be allowed back in the stands when the 2021 season starts.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images