Myles Turner Works Out With Tacko Fall, Grant Williams Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

The NBA never sleeps.

Throughout this short offseason, trade rumors have surrounded the Boston Celtics thanks to their lack of space against the salary cap pending Gordon Hayward’s player option.

And it looks like one particular player involved in this trade speculation has been working out with a couple of Celtics rookies.

It was reported last month that Myles Turner wants out of Indiana. And with Hayward supposedly looking to get out of Boston, a trade between the Pacers and Celtics has been speculated.

Let’s add fuel to that fire.

Turner has been working out with Grant Williams and Tacko Fall in Santa Barbara, Calif.

You can check out the clips here.

It’s no surprise players from opposing teams are training together in the offseason. It’s not uncommon. Even Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid have been known to work out together despite being Eastern Conference rivals.

But ’tis the season for speculation.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images