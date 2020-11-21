An Updated Look At Celtics Roster With Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter Out Of Picture

Well, safe to say the Boston Celtics roster has seen some turnover.

Over the course of the last few days, the Celtics have seen Gordon Hayward reportedly sign with the Charlotte Hornets, they’ve traded away Vincent Poirier and Enes Kanter and made Brad Wanamaker an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, they added three players via the draft — two of which will join the Celtics right away.

So, here’s a look at where things stand.

Guards

Carsen Edwards

Payton Pritchard

Marcus Smart

Kemba Walker

Tremont Waters

Wings

Jaylen Brown

Javonte Green

Romeo Langford

Aaron Nesmith

Semi Ojeleye

Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams

Bigs

Tacko Fall

Daniel Theis

Robert Williams

Both Waters and Fall are on two-way deals, so the Celtics theoretically have two open roster spots. Worth noting that they reportedly are in pursuit of veteran forward Paul Millsap.

Romeo Langford also won’t be ready for the start of training camp, and he may be unavailable for the start of the season, so that too could potentially open a roster spot.

Ojeleye is a candidate to get waived, but the Celtics would have to do that by the end of Saturday or else his contract becomes full guarantee.

In other words, things might continue to change.

