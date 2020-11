Jake DeBrusk is sticking around Boston.

The young left-winger on Monday signed a two-year contract with average annual value of $3.675 to remain with the Boston Bruins for the foreseeable future.

Former B’s goaltender and current NESN analyst Andrew Raycroft joined “NESN After Hours,” on Monday night to break down the deal and give his opinion on the squad moving forward.

To hear what he had to say check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images