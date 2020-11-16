Another Antonio Brown Incident Comes To Light; Took Place Before WR Joined Bucs

Disclaimer: You are not experiencing Déjà vu.

Less than three weeks after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed Antonio Brown, the former All-Pro receiver finds himself in the news for a prior incident with the law.

The Miami Herald reported Monday, 19 days after Brown signed with the Buccaneers, the troubled wideout “was accused last month of angrily destroying a surveillance camera at the gated community in Hollywood where he lives and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack.” The incident took place Oct. 15, the Herald reported, citing a police report.

Brown was signed by the Buccaneers Oct. 28 after approximately a week of rumors swirled about the pair’s interest in one another.

The Hollywood, Fla. police department “determined it had probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief,” but the president of the Hollywood Oaks homeowners association declined to press charges. Police said the president, Sylvia Berman, feared Brown “may retaliate against her employees,” according to the Herald.

Berman downplayed the incident Monday, telling the newspaper the community was “not afraid” of Brown, but the Hollywood Oaks board decided the incident was “too minor to press charges.” Brown since has agreed to fix the broken camera.

Alana Burstyn, a spokeswoman for Brown, told the Herald any issues between the homeowners association and Brown had been “fully and amicably resolved.”

“I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative,” Burstyn told the newspaper.

The Hollywood police department “exceptionally cleared” the case on Nov. 5, according to the Herald.

The Buccaneers released a statement Monday, after the incident had come to light.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place,” the team’s statement read.

Brown, obviously, has had many previous legal battles including being accused of rape last September. He just returned from an eight-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown played his first game since Sept. 2019 during Week 9 of the league’s 2020 season. As you may recall, Brown was released by the New England Patriots after 11 days last season because it was reported he sent threatening text messages to a woman, his first misstep as a member of the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images