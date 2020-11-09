AP Top 25: Gonzaga Tops Initial 2020-21 NCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings

NCAA basketball is back.

College hoops fans have had nothing to watch since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA national tournaments. But the 2020-21 season is just weeks away, and the Associated Press got the fun started Monday afternoon with its initial top 25 rankings.

Gonzaga claimed the top spot with Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa rounding out the top 25.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

The season is scheduled to start Nov. 25.

