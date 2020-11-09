AP Top 25: Gonzaga Tops Initial 2020-21 NCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings

NCAA basketball is back.
College hoops fans have had nothing to watch since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA national tournaments. But the 2020-21 season is just weeks away, and the Associated Press got the fun started Monday afternoon with its initial top 25 rankings.
Gonzaga claimed the top spot with Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa rounding out the top 25.
Here are the full rankings:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1
The season is scheduled to start Nov. 25.