Aqib Talib To Make Broadcasting Debut Sunday During Washington-Lions

Talib officially retired from the NFL in September

Aqib Talib is on his way to the booth.

The former NFL star will make his broadcasting debut Sunday on FOX as a color commentator for the Washington Football Team’s Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per NBC Sports Washington.

Talib will work alongside play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin, who’s best known for his voice work on “Madden NFL.”

Talib played in 12 NFL seasons between 2008 and 2019. The former cornerback won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016, earned five Pro Bowl nods from 2013 to 2017 and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He officially retired in Sept. 2020.

Washington-Lions kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

