Aqib Talib To Make Broadcasting Debut Sunday During Washington-Lions

Aqib Talib is on his way to the booth.

The former NFL star will make his broadcasting debut Sunday on FOX as a color commentator for the Washington Football Team’s Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, per NBC Sports Washington.

Talib will work alongside play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin, who’s best known for his voice work on “Madden NFL.”

Talib played in 12 NFL seasons between 2008 and 2019. The former cornerback won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016, earned five Pro Bowl nods from 2013 to 2017 and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He officially retired in Sept. 2020.

Washington-Lions kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.