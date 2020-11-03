Are 49ers Better Off Without Jimmy Garoppolo? Michael Lombardi Weighs In

What will the 49ers do?

The San Francisco 49ers received some bad news Monday.

San Francisco will be without the services of Jimmy Garoppolo under center for at least six weeks after he reaggravated a high-ankle sprain in the team’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Garoppolo’s injury, surprisingly, has raised the question to many if the 49ers would be a better team without him at quarterback.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” to dissect the discussion. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above presented by People’s United Bank.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: 16-Team Playoff Proposed If Games Lost Due To COVID-19

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related