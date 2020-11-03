Atalanta Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

If Atalanta ultimately wants to seize control of its UEFA Champions League group away from Liverpool, now is the time to start doing so.

Atalanta will host Liverpool on Tuesday at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, in the Champions League. Liverpool enters the game atop Group D with six points from two games, while second-place Atalanta garnered four points from its opening contests.

Joel Matip might return to fitness in time to take a place in the heart of Liverpool’s defense. If not, the Reds likely will deploy Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips alongside fellow center back Joe Gomez.

Here’s when and how to watch Atalanta versus Liverpool:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413770-liverpool-establish-lead-in-champions-league-group-d" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>