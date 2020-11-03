Atalanta Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Diogo Jota fired a hat-trick, as Liverpool recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over Atalanta BC on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League Group D.

The Portugal attacker continued his hot streak by claiming his fourth goal in four games after 16 minutes, converting via subtle dink over the home side’s goalkeeper in Italy.

What a cheeky finish from Diogo Jota 👏



He's been a brilliant signing for @LFCUSA pic.twitter.com/KQlUf7kXEq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

He added a second ahead of the break when he controlled a ball into the area and slammed in at the near post.

Michael Edwards is somewhere smiling.



Diogo Jota has hit the ground running, his second of the game! pic.twitter.com/rjyzApIzwM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

The Reds then scored three times in the opening nine minutes of the second half, with Mohamed Salah finishing superbly after running most of the length of field to reach a ball forward from Curtis Jones at an Atalanta corner.

Liverpool on the counter ✅

Mo Salah on his left foot ✅



It's 3-0. pic.twitter.com/Cg4kWQ8jgb — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

Sadio Mane then got in on the act with a magnificently executed finish from a Salah pass before Jota claimed the game ball by rounding the goalkeeper and slipping home.

Liverpool are something else, Sadio Mane chips the keeper and it's 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VHgXeC7u8d — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

Um, dois, três 🇵🇹 Diogo Jota gets his hat trick! pic.twitter.com/RRVpYMdQyj — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 3, 2020

It leaves Liverpool sitting five points clear at the top of the group, with maximum points from the opening three matchdays.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414699-match-report-atalanta-champions-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>