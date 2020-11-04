Barcelona Vs. Dynamo Kiev Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Will Barcelona’s domestic troubles seep into its continental campaign?

Barcelona will host Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday at Camp Nou in a UEFA Champions League Group G game. Barcelona tops the group standings with a six points after its first two games, while Dynamo Kiev is in third place with one point from two contests.

Barcelona’s perfect record to date in the Champions League contrasts with its recent slide in La Liga, during which it has lost two and drawn two of its last four games in the Spanish league.

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Dynamo Kiev:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

