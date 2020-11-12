Beanpot Tournament Unlikely For 2021, Says Hockey East Commissioner

The COVID-19 pandemic likely will force the cancellation of one of the best tournaments in college sports.

Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf on Thursday say it’s unlikely the Beanpot, normally scheduled for the first two weeks in February, will take place in 2021, per NESN.com’s Logan Mullen. Metcalf made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press conference to announce the 2020-21 Hockey East schedule.

The Beanpot is not a Hockey East event.

(Worth noting the Beanpot is not controlled by Hockey East) — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) November 12, 2020

Though the news is understandable, it is nonetheless disappointing for college hockey fans, as the Beanpot is one of the premier events on the Boston sports calendar.