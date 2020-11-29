Bears Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online, On TV

We have a pivotal NFC North clash on the docket for “Sunday Night Football.”

Aaron Rodgers will lead the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers into the primetime game, where they’ll host the rival Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

The 5-5 Bears are reeling after losing four straight games, and now the No. 7 seed in the NFC, Chicago has to feel its playoff hopes slipping away.

The 7-3 Packers have a two game lead in the division over Chicago, and one of the best records in the entire conference. Green Bay, however, enters Sunday night looking to rebound after an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s primetime game between the Packers and Bears online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images