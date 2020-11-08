Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB ‘Expected To Return’ Vs. Cowboys

UPDATE 6:02 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is “expected to return” when the Steelers take the field for the second half against the Dallas Cowboys.
Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to the end of the first half.
The following was originally published after Roethlisberger’s first-half exit:
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to continue to mount a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys, they may have to do so without a fully healthy Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger exited Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in the second quarter after what appeared to be a minor knee injury. Roethlisberger stayed on the field after the play in which the injury happened.
He then proceeded to throw four straight completions and even capped the possession with a touchdown pass to receiver James Washington.
The QB’s exit came just before the first half ended. He did, however, not return on the Steelers’ last possession of the half, which came after a Dallas fumble, and thus was a bit impromptu. Mason Rudolph took over behind center for the drive late in the second quarter.