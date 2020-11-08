Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB ‘Expected To Return’ Vs. Cowboys

UPDATE 6:02 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is “expected to return” when the Steelers take the field for the second half against the Dallas Cowboys.

Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to the end of the first half.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated. He is expected to return in the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 8, 2020

The following was originally published after Roethlisberger’s first-half exit:

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to continue to mount a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys, they may have to do so without a fully healthy Ben Roethlisberger.