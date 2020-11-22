Bengals’ Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Suffering Leg Injury

Cincinnati Bengals fans are holding their collective breath.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, left the Cincinnati Bengals-Washington Football Team game on a cart in the third quarter Sunday. The rookie quarterback suffered an apparent injury to his left leg as he sustained a low hit.

Here’s the scene of Burrow exiting FedEx Field.

Players from both teams surrounded Joe Burrow as he was carted off the field 🙏



Burrow has been a bright spot for an otherwise underwhelming Cincinnati team this season. The LSU product’s 2,485 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns over nine games entering Week 11 had him in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bengals quickly ruled Burrow out for the remainder of the game after he went down. Ryan Finely, a 2019 fourth-round pick by Cincinnati, replaced Burrow under center.

