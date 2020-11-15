Bettors, Fantasy Owners Go Crazy Over Nick Chubb Bypassing Touchdown

Nick Chubb scored one touchdown in his first game back from injury Sunday, but he very easily could have had two.

Chubb and the Browns sat at their own 40-yard line as they held a 10-7 lead over the Houston Texans with just over a minute remaining in the Week 10 contest. The star back took a third-and-3 pitch from Baker Mayfield, went all the way outside and had a clear path to pay dirt. But instead of coasting into the end zone, Chubb opted to go out of bounds at the 1-yard line so Cleveland could run out the clock and not give the ball back to Houston.

Nick Chubb ripped off a 59-yard run and stopped at the 1-yard line 😲



Fantasy football players who roster Chubb obviously weren’t pleased, as they could have added six more points had the 24-year-old crossed the goal line. Chubb’s decision also ticked off those who bet the Browns against the spread, as Cleveland was a 3.5-point favorite, per consensus data.

Here are some of the reactions: