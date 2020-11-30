Bill Belichick’s Interaction With DeAndre Hopkins Has Patriots Fans Speculating

New England Patriots fans did it again.

And this time it didn’t take a NFL player being released, or even a player reported in trade rumors. All it took was a little postgame interaction between one of the game’s best-ever coaches, and league’s best receivers.

Speculation started from on a photo showing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talking with Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins after New England’s 20-17 win at Gillette Stadium.

The photo, tweeted out by NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, prompted quite the Twitter reaction with many fans hoping it could mean Hopkins one day lands in New England.

Here’s what some had to say:

BB knows after 2022 season Hopkins contract becomes such a high yearly salary, AZ may have to cut him. Maybe we see him in a Patriots uniform in 2023 because of this handshake ….. — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) November 29, 2020

He's trynna recruit lol — G saulen (@Kraxqs) November 29, 2020

“Hey when our books are in order…. what would you say?” -Belichick @djmorse126 — TKA (@TKAmarc) November 29, 2020

get him to new england — Sam Calhoun (@_samcalhoun) November 29, 2020

Bill got something up his sleeve👏😂😂🤣 — Aaron Brewer (@11brewera) November 29, 2020

Hopkins, as you likely recall, was traded to Arizona by the Houston Texans this past offseason. It was a decision widely criticized at the time and has looked worse and worse over recent weeks.

Belichick’s Patriots move to 5-6 with their most recent win while Hopkins’ Cardinals drop to 6-5.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images