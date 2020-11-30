Bill Belichick’s Interaction With DeAndre Hopkins Has Patriots Fans Speculating

New England Patriots fans did it again.
And this time it didn’t take a NFL player being released, or even a player reported in trade rumors. All it took was a little postgame interaction between one of the game’s best-ever coaches, and league’s best receivers.
Speculation started from on a photo showing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talking with Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins after New England’s 20-17 win at Gillette Stadium.
The photo, tweeted out by NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, prompted quite the Twitter reaction with many fans hoping it could mean Hopkins one day lands in New England.
Here’s what some had to say:
Hopkins, as you likely recall, was traded to Arizona by the Houston Texans this past offseason. It was a decision widely criticized at the time and has looked worse and worse over recent weeks.
Belichick’s Patriots move to 5-6 with their most recent win while Hopkins’ Cardinals drop to 6-5.