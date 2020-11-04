Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Added Isaiah Ford, Isaiah Mack

The New England Patriots did not make any high-profile additions (or subtractions) on NFL trade deadline day, but they did take steps to bolster two of their thinnest position groups.

The Patriots on Tuesday acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick and claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

“We felt like both players could add depth at two positions we feel like we could use the depth at,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday in a video conference. “One claim, one trade. We’ll see. We won’t really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we’ll see what happens then.”

The delay Belichick referenced is due to the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols, which require players who are changing teams to test negative for five consecutive days upon arrival to their new city before practicing or playing.

Ford played against the Patriots twice during his four seasons with the Dolphins and was productive in Miami’s upset win at Gillette Stadium last December (nine targets, seven catches, 54 yards). He has 18 catches for 184 yards in seven games this season.

In Miami, Ford played under Brian Flores and a host of other former Patriots assistants. He also was teammates for one season with Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who shared a positive review of the 24-year-old on Twitter after the trade.

“We have various ways of trying to do our research on all players,” Belichick said when asked if the Patriots solicited insight from any of their Miami connections or from Bolden, who opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns. “… Whatever opportunities we have to research and gain information on players, that’s what we do.”

At 6-foot-2, 194 pounds with the ability to play both in the slot and outside, Ford is a similar player to Jakobi Meyers, who leads all Patriots receivers in yards and catches over the last two games.

Meyers has paced a receiving corps that was without Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) last week. Edelman must miss at least two more games — and could be sidelined for much longer — and it’s unclear when Harry will be cleared to return.

Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and practice squadders Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey round out New England’s receiver room.

Mack, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 299 pounds, adds depth to a Patriots defensive line that won’t be getting nose tackle Beau Allen back this season. Lawrence Guy also left Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, Adam Butler has been limited in practice for much of this season, and Carl Davis (concussion) has yet to play since joining the Patriots last month.

The Patriots got an up-close look at Mack when they participated in joint practices with the Titans last summer. An undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga at the time, the 24-year-old went on to appear in 19 games for Tennessee, tallying 10 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. The Titans waived him on Monday.

“He’s also had playing time, so we’ve been able to see him play competitively in games,” Belichick said. “But all the information is relevant. It’s really a question of depth and where do you get it, and he was available. He was released. We still won’t be able to have him for a week, but at this point, he’s a player that has some experience. He’s young and has some things that we’d like to work with. So we’ll see how it goes when we’re able to get him, which won’t be until next week.”

The Patriots now have four players named Isaiah on their roster or practice squad: Ford, Mack, Zuber and left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

“We’re collecting ’em,” Belichick cracked.

The 2-5 Patriots are scheduled to visit the 0-8 New York Jets on Monday night.

