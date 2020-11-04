Bill Belichick Jokes About Patriots Adding More Players Named ‘Isaiah’

The New England Patriots made all of two additions Tuesday, and they still were one of the most active teams on NFL trade deadline day.

Coincidentally, both players are named “Isaiah.”

New England added wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, then added defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Because both players are named “Isaiah,” Bill Belichick’s Wednesday press conference began on a lighthearted note.

Here’s the exchange:

Question: Do you like the name “Isaiah?“

Belichick: Yeah, we are collecting them.

Not exactly laugh-out-loud funny, but you take what you can get from Belichick.

The Patriots also have two other players named “Isaiah” on their roster: wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Now, Belichick, the Patriots and their slew of “Isaiahs” are gearing up for a meeting with the New York Jets on Monday night.

