Bill Belichick Provides Update On Patriots’ New Additions As Week 10 Begins

The New England Patriots’ two deadline day additions should be ready to join their new team for practice this week.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday indicated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack have completed their COVID-19 testing requirements.

“Both of those players are now, I would say, working into our system, yes,” Belichick said.

NFL rules require players who change teams to test negative for the coronavirus for five consecutive days upon arrival in their new city.

The Patriots acquired Ford in a trade last Tuesday, sending a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in return. They claimed Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans the same day.