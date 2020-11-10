Bill Belichick Provides Update On Patriots’ New Additions As Week 10 Begins

The New England Patriots’ two deadline day additions should be ready to join their new team for practice this week.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday indicated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack have completed their COVID-19 testing requirements.
“Both of those players are now, I would say, working into our system, yes,” Belichick said.
NFL rules require players who change teams to test negative for the coronavirus for five consecutive days upon arrival in their new city.
The Patriots acquired Ford in a trade last Tuesday, sending a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in return. They claimed Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans the same day.
Belichick was asked about Ford during 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show Monday night. He said the wideout’s experience playing under former Patriots assistant Chad O’Shea in Miami should help him quickly adjust to New England’s offensive scheme and terminology.
O’Shea served as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator last season after a decade as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach.
“For Ford, that’s a good point,” Belichick told host Scott Zolak. “He was with Chad last year. He can recall a lot of the terminology that they had. It’s not exactly the same, but it’s certainly close. It’s not like starting over again. Again, we haven’t had a chance to work with him. We’ve talked to him, but hopefully he’ll be able to pick things up in a timely way, and we’ll see if we can get him ready as soon as possible.”
The Patriots beat the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday to snap a four-game losing streak. Ford and Mack could make their New England debuts this Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.