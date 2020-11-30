Bill Belichick Regretted This ‘Bad’ Challenge In Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals

Bill Belichick on Monday admitted what was obvious to anyone watching Sunday’s New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals game: He should not have challenged that sideline completion to DeAndre Hopkins.

“Obviously, it was a bad challenge,” Belichick said in a conference call one day after the Patriots’ 20-17 victory at Gillette Stadium.

The catch in question came on the first play of the fourth quarter. Hopkins caught a pass in front of cornerback Stephon Gilmore to move the chains on second-and-5.

Belichick challenged the call, arguing Hopkins did not get both feet down in bounds. But replays clearly showed a completed catch.

The Patriots lost the challenge, costing them a timeout. They burned their final two on Arizona’s last possession, leaving them with zero when they took the field down three with 1:47 remaining.

Belichick has thrown his red challenge flag just twice this season. He won the first, which gave Cam Newton a touchdown during a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

There also have been a few notable plays Belichick opted not to challenge, including one involving running back James White in that same Broncos game.

