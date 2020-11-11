Patriots’ Bill Belichick Honored To Know Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn

Boston mourned the loss of one of its greats on Tuesday with news of Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn’s passing.

After more than six decades as a player, coach or broadcaster for the team, he had some part in all 18 of their NBA championships.

Of course, there were plenty of personal stories to go around from current and former members of the organization, who took to social media to honor Heinsohn.

But it wasn’t limited to just members of the Celtics franchise, as the Boston Red Sox and Bruins paid tribute.

As did New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during his interview on WEEI’s “OMF.”

“What a tremendous career he had as a player and coach, and as a broadcaster, he ended up bringing so many great Celtics moments to fans and really, the community,” Belichick told the station. “He had such a great connection to the entire Boston community, fan base and obviously Celtics fans, but you know other sports fans in Boston that connected to him as well. He was an awesome guy.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to get to know him. He’s a wonderful man.”

Bill Belichick on passing of #Celtics Tommy Heinsohn:



“What a tremendous career he had as a player and coach, and as a broadcaster, he ended up bringing so many great Celtics moments to fans.”



Full comments below.@GlennDOrdway @LouMerloni @christianfauria @Patriots @celtics pic.twitter.com/9ahYTDKGzP — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 10, 2020

Heinsohn was 86 years old.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images