Bill Belichick Unaware Of Sarah Fuller, Unsure Whether Women Will Play In NFL

If you thought Bill Belichick had a lot to say about Sarah Fuller’s inspirational story, think again.

Fuller over the weekend made football history when she kicked off for Vanderbilt, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. The 21-year-old was the talk of the sports world, and for good reason — what she accomplished is a big deal.

And yet Belichick apparently was unaware of Fuller’s story until he was asked about it Monday during his weekly WEEI interview. When asked whether he could envision Fuller, or any woman, playing in the NFL, the New England Patriots head coach was non-committal.

Here’s the transcript from “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria’s” official Twitter account:

Did you see Sarah Fuller became the first female to play in a Power 5 college football game?



Bill Belichick: "I didn't"



Could you envision women playing in the NFL?



Belichick: "I don't know. I guess?" — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 30, 2020

So, was Belichick dancing around a topic that, for some, is controversial? Or was he so consumed by the Patriots’ preparation for the Arizona Cardinals that Fuller’s story slipped through the cracks?

Honestly, both scenarios are plausible.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images