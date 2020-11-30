Bill Belichick Unaware Of Sarah Fuller, Unsure Whether Women Will Play In NFL

Belichick apparently didn't see Fuller make history over the weekend

If you thought Bill Belichick had a lot to say about Sarah Fuller’s inspirational story, think again.

Fuller over the weekend made football history when she kicked off for Vanderbilt, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. The 21-year-old was the talk of the sports world, and for good reason — what she accomplished is a big deal.

And yet Belichick apparently was unaware of Fuller’s story until he was asked about it Monday during his weekly WEEI interview. When asked whether he could envision Fuller, or any woman, playing in the NFL, the New England Patriots head coach was non-committal.

Here’s the transcript from “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria’s” official Twitter account:

So, was Belichick dancing around a topic that, for some, is controversial? Or was he so consumed by the Patriots’ preparation for the Arizona Cardinals that Fuller’s story slipped through the cracks?

Honestly, both scenarios are plausible.

