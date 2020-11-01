Bills’ Josh Allen Reveals Pregame Playlist Before Patriots, And It’s Interesting

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots relatively calm despite the immense pressure that was sure to come with the AFC East clash.

The third-year signal-caller, who earned his first-ever win over the Patriots, did so with the help of an interesting pregame playlist.

While many professional athletes look to the newest hip hop to get their blood flowing before a big game, Allen has kept it consistent. And he did so again Sunday, prior to the Bills’ 24-21 victory over the Patriots at Orchard Park.

Check out the exchange he had with a reporter postgame:

Reporter: “We already know it’s a divisional dog fight, and playing New England is never easy, but you guys finally got over the hump. So, what was the mindset this morning? What Elvis track were you listening to this morning before the game?“

Allen: “I played a few, ‘Love Me Tender.’ I had some Frank Sinatra going on today, ‘That’s Life.’ So, some good calming music that kept me in it. That was one of them…”

Members of Bills Mafia may not be all that surprised to hear the choices as Allen has dove into his music taste prior.

And now, following the Bills win which helped the team extend its lead in the AFC East, we’re assuming Allen won’t changing it up anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images