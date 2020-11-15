Bills’ Josh Norman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Week 10 Matchup

Another NFL player has tested positive for COVID-19.

This time, Josh Norman is the one to return the positive test. The Buffalo Bills cornerback will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe have been placed on the Bills’ reserve/COVID-19 list alongside Norman.

Buffalo originally expected to return to the gridiron in Week 10 after missing the last three games with an injured hamstring.

Meanwhile, the team has activated five players: cornerbacks Daryl Worley and rookie Dane Jackson (from the practice squad) linebacker Darron Lee, wide receiver Jake Kumerow and safety Josh Thomas.

Bills-Cardinals kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images