Bills Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

There are a lot of interesting matchups on the NFL’s Week 10 slate, but the one set for State Farm Stadium in Arizona is among the best.

The 5-3 Arizona Cardinals will host the 7-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Kyler Murray will lead the Cardinals, who are fresh off a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills, meanwhile, are playing an AFC West team for the second consecutive week, having defeated the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Here’s how to watch Bills at Cardinals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

