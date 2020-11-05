Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Slimming Down After 2020 Season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t show up the Toronto Blue Jays’ summer camp in the best shape after COVID-19 put a halt to spring training.

But he’s making up for it.

The Blue Jays third baseman was spotted working out Wednesday and appeared to be slimmer.

Thirty-two pounds slimmer, to be exact, according to Dominican newspaper elCaribe.

“I learned after these months of the coronavirus that if you don’t work hard, you can’t be in the Major Leagues,” Guerrero said, via MLB.com. “Why do (Fernando) Tatís and (Juan) Soto put up good numbers? Because they work hard. I got the hits I got because of the ability that God gave me. But I knew it from the beginning. I know I did it wrong.”

Guerrero certainly has a lot of power in his bat. And we’ll see come 2021 if his weight loss leads to more defensive production.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images