Brad Marchand Pokes Fun At His Shootout Gaffe In Latest Instagram

Brad Marchand hasn’t forgotten about his biggest oopsie of his 2019-20 season.

You’ll remember earlier this year on Jan. 13, the Boston Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout. The nail in Boston’s coffin was Marchand’s attempt in which he skated past the puck, but nudged it ever so slightly, thus wasting his attempt.

The mistake made waves, with Gritty poking fun at the winger to Marchand having to defend himself on Twitter.

And on Saturday, he decided to take a little jab at himself.

Hey, always good to be able to laugh at yourself.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/ USA TODAY Sports Images