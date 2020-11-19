Brad Stevens Details Why Celtics Drafted Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard

The first round of the 2020 NBA Draft is over and the Celtics made their moves.

Boston selected Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard at Nos. 14 and 26, respectively, while reportedly trading pick No. 30 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the first round came to a close, C’s head coach Brad Stevens spoke to reporters and addressed what both players can bring to the team and how they’ll be utilized.

“We’ll see how the team fills out,” Stevens said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “But what we wanted to do tonight was pick guys who we thought could compete for time and compete to add value to winning. We got two guys who are gym rats, put the ball in the basket, and will be excited to get here and work.”

The Celtics do need some outside shooting, and this duo should provide just that.