Brad Stevens Notes What Qualities Celtics Are Looking For In NBA Draftee

The Boston Celtics possess four selections in Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft, including three first-round picks and one second-rounder.

With so much talent already on the roster, many Celtics fans are hopeful president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will be able to trade picks for a veteran player, or at least package them to move up the draft board.

What kind of player would the Celtics be looking to bring into their organization, though? Boston head coach Brad Stevens explained just that while on the Celtics Draft Show with team reporter Amanda Pflugrad.

“Yeah, again, it kind of depends on how we are at the start of the season. First of all, nobody really knows their team in full yet,” Stevens said. “That’s going to be one of the challenges from a coaching staff perspective is, we can come up with all the ideas that we did last year, and that we want to do different, but if you don’t know exactly who’s on your team it’s hard to make those final declarations as you’re getting ready for practice on the first.

“So, I think the biggest thing we’re looking for, if you look at our current team, I think the versatility that we have, how we’ve emphasized being able to guard multiple positions,” Stevens continued. “If you’re a perimeter (player), I think shooting is incredibly important. Unless you’re just a special type of guy from a speed standpoint, but I think ultimately there’s so many different people that can help.”

Stevens, of course, wouldn’t go into detail about exactly who the Celtics would be targeting with their scheduled picks at No. 14, 26, 30 or 47.

He did, though, offer some insight into just how difficult it could be to get a rookie acquainted in an ever-changing landscape.

“… But I think it’s also going to be very challenging for young players to help again because of these circumstances. I just think that we’re looking for people that are going to come in, grow, get better, work, and whatever happens happens with regard to opportunity. But if they’re committed to those things that’ll be the big first step for us.”

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images