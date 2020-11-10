Brad Stevens Tweets Out Heartfelt Message After Death Of Tommy Heinsohn

The Boston Celtics community is mourning the loss of a legend.

The team announced Tuesday that beloved icon Tommy Heinsohn had died. The former player/coach and longtime broadcaster was 86.

Celtics head coach Stevens took to Twitter in wake of the news with a simple yet heartfelt message, highlighting the icon’s lasting impact on the team.

“Rest In Peace, Tommy,” Stevens wrote. “You have meant so much to the six decades of Celtics’ fans that you shared the game with as a HOFer in every facet… An Incredible person, teammate and mentor.”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images