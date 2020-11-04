Brandon Bolden Offers Positive Review Of New Patriots WR Isaiah Ford

The New England Patriots made a deal ahead of Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline, acquiring receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins.

Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins, gives the Patriots some much-needed receiver help. New England sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick to Miami, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s a move which has sat well with current Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who played with Ford during the 2018 season in Miami. Bolden, as you may recall, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 so he won’t be share the locker room with Ford this season.

“Great guy and former locker mate,” Bolden tweeted Tuesday after the transaction.

Great guy and former locker mate https://t.co/6hmkCjQ8vz — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) November 3, 2020

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Ford has 41 career receptions on 65 targets for 428 yards.

Ford has nearly identical measurables to Jakobi Meyers, earning him comparisons to the second-year receiver. The 24-year-old Virginia Tech product will join a receiver group which has been impacted by injuries to N’Keal Harry (concussion) and Julian Edelman (injured reserve).

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images