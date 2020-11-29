Broncos QBs Ruled Close Contacts Of Jeff Driskel, Test Negative For COVID-19

The Denver Broncos have quite the situation on their hands entering Week 12 of the already-infamous COVID-19 season.

Of the four quarterbacks on their depth chart, none will play in Sunday’s game against the Saints, according to a statement released by the Broncos on Saturday night.

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been deemed ineligible to play New Orleans for reportedly being around Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thrusday, without masks.

The Broncos’ statement confirmed the trio of signal-callers was sent home from practice after being deemed high-risk close contacts to Driskel. Fortunately, they have returned negative tests and are not experiencing symptoms.

Still, the three remain ineligible to play Sunday.