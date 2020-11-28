Jerry Jeudy Has Bold Reaction To Broncos’ Latest Quarterback Woes

The Denver Broncos literally do not have a single quarterback available for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeff Driskel was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broncos’ three other signal-callers reportedly are ineligible to play Sunday due to contract tracing.

Since Denver reportedly won’t forfeit, the team apparently will roll with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who formerly was a quarterback at Wake Forest.

Unless, it takes up Jerry Jeudy’s offer.

“Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on,” the rookie receiver tweeted after the news.

We appreciate the enthusiasm. But having just come back to practice Saturday after an Achilles injury, he may want to pump the breaks.

