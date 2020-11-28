Von Miller Jokes About Becoming Broncos’ Next Quarterback Amid Fiasco

The Broncos appear to have a bit of a quarterback fiasco on their hands.

All four of Denver’s quarterbacks reportedly are ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The other three signal-callers are said to have not worn masks when exposed to Driskel, forcing the Broncos to take them out of commission for the week.

Despite this, the Broncos reportedly do not plan to forfeit their Week 12 contest. But they have less than 24 hours to come up with a solution.

But Von Miller still found a way to have fun with the debacle.

The injured linebacker took to Twitter on Saturday shortly after reports surfaced about Denver’s quarterback problem with a couple of fun tweets.

Check ’em out:

Been waiting my whole life for this moment! “Von ELWAY”. Ima passing QB don’t need to run much! Ankle is good for QB pic.twitter.com/Kc3ww0fOkp — Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 28, 2020

Hey, at least he had some fun with the messy situation.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Imges