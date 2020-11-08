Broncos Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

Will the Broncos be ready?

Will the Denver Broncos be ready to face the Atlanta Falcons?

NFL observers are wondering just that because the Broncos canceled practice Wednesday after one player tested positive for COVID-19, as well as team president Joe Ellis and general manager John Elway.

The Broncos will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in an NFL Week 9 game. The 2-6 Falcons are coming off a win over the Carolina Panthers, while the 3-4 Broncos came back to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Here’s when and how to watch Broncos-Falcons:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

More Football:

NFL Odds: Here Are Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 9

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related