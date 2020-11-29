Broncos Jokingly Ask If Nikola Jokić Is Available To Play Quarterback

You can’t make some stuff up, even in a year as crazy as 2020.

But here we are, with the Denver Broncos sans all four quarterbacks less than 24 hours before they’re set to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Now, the Broncos are shooting their shot with the Denver Nuggets to see if two-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić is around to fill in.

Just check out their latest tweet:

Hey, @nuggets.



Is Jokic available?



Asking for a friend. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020

Of course, this is just a joke. But if Jokoć doesn’t work out, it looks like Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is interested in the job.

There you go, Denver.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images