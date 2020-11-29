Browns Vs. Jaguars: Watch NFL Week 12 Live Stream Online

Believe it or not, the Browns enter Week 12 with a 7-3 record while the Jaguars come in at 1-9.

Cleveland can extend its win streak to three games with a victory over Jacksonville on Sunday at EverBank Field. The Browns are coming off an impressive 22-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Will the Jaguars break their nine-game losing streak? Or will the Browns make it three straight wins? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images