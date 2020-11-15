Bruce Arians Describes ‘Very, Very Frustrating’ Flight Delay Before Bucs-Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have an easy flight to North Carolina on Saturday night, causing a frustrating few hours for the team.

The Bucs waited for five hours on the tarmac due to some mechanical issues ahead of their Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the situation and what the team did during the delay.

“We didn’t have any meetings – we couldn’t get people together,” Arians said, via a team-provided transcript. “We had guys outside, inside, upstairs (and) downstairs. We were in Sheltair – that little terminal over there – and we had a bunch of pizzas brought in, some sandwiches brought in and just tried to feed some guys. Guys were sleeping on the plane during that long break on the plane. That was very, very frustrating. I’ve had that happen on the way home – never happened on the way to a game.”

Tampa Bay managed to get the win with ease Sunday and moved to 7-3 after a 46-23 victory.