Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Ranked In NHL Network’s Top 10 Defenders

There are some questions surrounding the Boston Bruins’ blueliners this offseason.

Torey Krug departed for the St. Louis Blues in free agency in October, and only time will tell how things play out between the Bruins and longtime captain Zdeno Chara, who also is a free agent.

But fortunately, Boston can rely on Charlie McAvoy, who recently was ranked No. 9 on NHL Network’s list of the league’s top 20 defensemen.

Our list vs. your list. Which do you like better? #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/vSxXyxozrX — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 2, 2020

Not bad for a 22-year-old making a list headlined by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. Even the fan rankings, featured in the same NHL Network tweet, had McAvoy at No. 13.