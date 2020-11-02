Bruins’ Chris Wagner Shares Photos Of Himself Purposing To Fiancée

Chris Wagner has had quite the eventful offseason thus far.

The Boston Bruins center recently raised almost $50,000 for charity in a collaboration with Harpoon Brewery, and a few days before that, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Macdonald, on Cape Cod.

Wagner last Sunday revealed the engagement with a photo on his Instagram story, but finally has posted a few photos of him popping the question at Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth, Mass.

“From Boston to Cali, to Denver back to Cali, back to Boston and then some,” Wagner wrote in the caption. “We have been through a lot but it was worth the wait for a yes from you.”

Check them out below, and use the small arrows on the side of his Instagram post to scroll through the photos: