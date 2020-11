It may be Friday the 13th, but David Pastrnak is here to make sure it’s not a bad one.

The Boston Bruins forward, who’s recovering from hip surgery he had in September, made an appearance in Sweden during a hockey game.

But not as a player. Pastrnak was the one reporting from ice level.

Check it out:

David Pastrňáks peptalk ger effekt direkt när Evan Bouchard kvitterar efter 30 sekunder! 🤷💥 #twittpuck #hockeyallsvenskan pic.twitter.com/rmnIYxhRX1 — C More Sport (@cmoresport) November 13, 2020

Apparently, his pep talk worked. The above tweet translates to, “David Pastrnak’s pep talk gives effect immediately when Evan Bouchard equalizes after 30 seconds!”

What can’t Pastrnak do?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/SA TODAY Sports Images